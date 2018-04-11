50°
Child drowns at Goodwood home Tuesday afternoon

Tuesday, April 10 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE -The coroner's office says a child drowned Tuesday after crews were called to a home in Baton Rouge.

The incident was reported around 3:30 p.m. on Government Street near Kenwood Avenue. Authorities say the victim is a small child.

The victim was initially taken to a hospital in serious condition before being pronounced dead late Tuesday afternoon.

Few details were made available at the time of this post.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

