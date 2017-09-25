Child dies after being ejected from vehicle during crash

HAHNVILLE- A young child was killed after being ejected from a vehicle during a crash Sunday night.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday, Louisiana State Police officers investigated a single vehicle fatal crash on LA 18 east at Avalon Place that took the life of 7-year-old Alina Ezzo.

Islam Ezzo was driving a 2013 GMC Terrain east on LA 18 at a high rate of speed, authorities said. Islam lost control of the vehicle and ran off the road. The vehicle struck several trees and overturned.

Police say Alina was not properly restrained and was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. She was transported to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Islam was transported to a different facility with serious injuries.

Authorities are testing Islam’s blood to see if he was under the influenced of any drugs or alcohol.

Islam is charged with vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injuring and reckless operation of a motor vehicular. More charges may be forthcoming.

The crash remains under investigation.