Child attends school with bruises, leading to parent's arrest

By: WBRZ Staff

A Baton Rouge mom taken into custody after child attends school with several bruises.

Jvonta Shavers is booked on counts of cruelty to a minor, after school officials notice a great amount of abuse on a student.

Officials say the child missed school for two days this week, then returned with several scratches, bruises, and two black eyes.

It was then that the Baton Rouge Police Department was contacted.

Shavers admitted to disciplining the child, but says they child decided to run from her at the time, and ran into a door, causing her to have the massive amount of swelling and bruises.   

