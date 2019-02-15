Child asks for blanket and food in heartbreaking letter to Santa, donations pour in

Photo: ABC News

EDINBURG, TX- Donations are flooding in after a first-grader wrote a letter to Santa Claus and asked for a blanket and food.

A teacher at Monte Cristo Elementary school in Texas asked her students to write a letter to Santa this Christmas season. In an attempt to teach her first-graders the difference between "wants" and "needs," Ruth Espiricueta asked her students to be specific.

One student's letter left Espiricueta heartbroken, so she took to social media to share the humble note.

The 7-year-old girl wrote to Santa, "I have [been] good this day. This Christmas I would like a ball and a food. I need a [blanket]."

Espiricueta told ABC News "I had no idea she was going through hard times being that she is always at school with a big smile. Her act of unselfishness made me realize that I needed to share this with others."

She also says the 7-year-old is not the only student in need. "Some of my students were not even excited about Christmas because they know that their parents cannot afford to buy a Christmas tree or gifts for them."

People immediately offered to donate to the student as well as to others at the school.

So far, 616 blankets have been received.