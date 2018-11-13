40°
Chiefs-Rams game moved from Mexico City to LA due to field
LOS ANGELES (AP) - The NFL has moved the Los Angeles Rams' Monday night showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs from Mexico City to Los Angeles due to the poor condition of the field at Azteca Stadium.
The league announced the extraordinary decision Tuesday, six days before one of the most-anticipated regular-season games of the year.
In a news release, the league says it determined that the recently re-sodded field at Mexico City's historic stadium "does not meet NFL standards for playability and consistency, and will not meet those standards by next Monday."
Recent rains and several big events at Azteca combined to damage the field.
The Rams (9-1) will host the Chiefs (9-1) at the Coliseum instead.
