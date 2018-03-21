47°
Chief says dead bombing suspect's motive unknown
ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) - Austin's police chief says investigators don't know the motive behind this month's string of bombings in the Texas capital.
Police Chief Brian Manley said at a news conference early Wednesday that the suspect set off an explosive device inside of his vehicle in a suburban Austin hotel parking lot as SWAT teams closed in. One SWAT team member fired a shot at the vehicle.
Manley identified the suspect only as a 24-year-old white male. He says the suspect's name won't be released until his next of kin are notified.
Austin has been targeted by four package bombings since March 2 that killed two people and wounded four others. A fifth parcel bomb detonated at a FedEx distribution center near San Antonio early Tuesday.
