76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Chief Murphy Paul to hold press conference amid week of violence

2 hours 22 minutes 55 seconds ago Wednesday, August 15 2018 Aug 15, 2018 August 15, 2018 8:27 PM August 15, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul will hold a press conference to address the status of crime in Baton Rouge Thursday morning.

The press conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursday at BRPD headquarters.

In addition to the latest crimes this week, BRPD has responded to five shootings in the past 24 hours. 

The latest occurred Wednesday on Oak Villa near the Cortana Mall where on person was injured from a gunshot on a CATS bus. The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days