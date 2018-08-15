Chief Murphy Paul to hold press conference amid week of violence

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul will hold a press conference to address the status of crime in Baton Rouge Thursday morning.

In addition to the latest crimes this week, BRPD has responded to five shootings in the past 24 hours.

The latest occurred Wednesday on Oak Villa near the Cortana Mall where on person was injured from a gunshot on a CATS bus. The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.