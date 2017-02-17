Chief: More police, partnerships will work to curb violent streak

BATON ROUGE – The Baton Rouge Police chief said in an interview with WBRZ Friday evening, the city has established partnerships with other agencies to deal with crime.

The details come after a week of an increase in violence – three murders, a shooting where a homeowner shot and killed a robber and four other shootings that injured five people. The three murders are related, police suspect.

The chief said he could not release specific information about how the three murders are connected, though. The shootings occurred earlier this week on Annette, Maplewood and Mills Ave.

“There are similarities,” Chief Carl Dabadie said.

He added, the department is working cases with other agencies to deal with the violence.

“We've also stepped up our street operations and we're working with several different agencies to assist us with this,” he said.

The interview came at the end of the day Friday after repeated attempts to reach Dabadie and Mayor Sharon Weston Broome for a story about the violent week ahead of Mardi Gras parades this weekend. Dabadie agreed to an interview after WBRZ was told twice earlier in the day he would not be available and the mayor canceled a late afternoon interview about the topic, too.

Dabadie said crime is never good, and while concerned, he said the shootings are just coincidentally happening at the same time.

“We're going to have peaks and valleys; we've hit a peak this week.”

