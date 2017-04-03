70°
Chief: Fatal St. Louis boiler explosion accident

54 minutes 13 seconds ago April 03, 2017 Apr 3, 2017 Monday, April 03 2017 April 03, 2017 7:43 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: Star-Telegram

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson says he believes a boiler explosion that killed three people and injured four others, two critically, in two different businesses was a commercial accident.

Jenkerson says two of the four survivors of the blast shortly before 8 a.m. Monday remain in critical condition. He says one of them was undergoing surgery.

Jenkerson says the boiler exploded at the Loy-Lange Box Co. in south St. Louis, killing one person there. The chief says much of that equipment flew about 500 feet (150 meters) across the street onto a laundry business, killing two people there when it came through the roof. The equipment is described as being the size of a van

Federal workplace safety officials are investigating.

