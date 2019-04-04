63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Chief: Family DNA leads police to mother who abandoned baby

1 hour 43 minutes 24 seconds ago Thursday, April 04 2019 Apr 4, 2019 April 04, 2019 10:30 AM April 04, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press
Photo: Greenville News

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Authorities in South Carolina say DNA submitted to family genealogy sites led them to find and arrest the mother of a baby who was born alive then died abandoned inside a box in a vacant field 29 years ago.

Greenville police Chief Ken Miller says the DNA led them to the probable father of the 6.5-pound (3-kilogram) baby called Julie Valentine. Miller said at a news conference Thursday that the father named Brook Graham as the baby's likely mother. She was arrested late Wednesday and charged with homicide by neglect.

Authorities say the 53-year-old Graham has two grown children. Miller says the baby was discovered wrapped in newspaper and bedding in a box in February 1990 by a man picking Valentine's Day flowers for his wife. Jail records didn't indicate if Graham had a lawyer.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days