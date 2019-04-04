Chief: Family DNA leads police to mother who abandoned baby

Photo: Greenville News

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Authorities in South Carolina say DNA submitted to family genealogy sites led them to find and arrest the mother of a baby who was born alive then died abandoned inside a box in a vacant field 29 years ago.

Greenville police Chief Ken Miller says the DNA led them to the probable father of the 6.5-pound (3-kilogram) baby called Julie Valentine. Miller said at a news conference Thursday that the father named Brook Graham as the baby's likely mother. She was arrested late Wednesday and charged with homicide by neglect.

Authorities say the 53-year-old Graham has two grown children. Miller says the baby was discovered wrapped in newspaper and bedding in a box in February 1990 by a man picking Valentine's Day flowers for his wife. Jail records didn't indicate if Graham had a lawyer.