Chick-fil-A rolls out new 'Frosted Key Lime' drink

Photo: USA Today

Starting Monday customers can buy Chick-fil-A's new Frosted Key Lime drink at locations nationwide.

USA Today reports the seasonal item will be available until May 25, or while supplies last.

"We are delighted to launch another seasonal, frosted treat this spring,” said Leslie Neslage, menu lead for the menu and packaging team at Chick-fil-A. “Frosted Key Lime is both tart and sweet and will be a delicious, lower calorie treat that all customers can enjoy throughout the day.”

The company said the frozen drink combines Chick-fil- A's IceDream, lemonade or diet lemonade and "a natural, sugar-free lime flavoring made from a blend of key limes, kaffir limes, and Persian limes."

A 16-ounce Frosted Key Lime starts at $3.25. The drink made with diet lemonade has 280 calories and the regular has 350 calories, according to USA Today.