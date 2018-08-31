Chick-fil-A offers free nuggets through Sept. 29 with updated app

Calling all chicken nugget fans, Chick-fil-A is offering free nuggets through the company's updated app.

Through September 29, the fast food chain is offering free orders of nuggets to anyone who creates a Chick-fil-A One account or signs into the updated app, according to WWL-TV.

The giveaway applies to regular and grilled eight-piece nuggets and can be redeemed at the more than 2,300 restaurant locations.

According to the company, the updated app includes a new loyalty program where customers earn points with every purchase that can be redeemed for free food.