86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Chick-fil-A offers free nuggets through Sept. 29 with updated app

2 hours 58 minutes 13 seconds ago Friday, August 31 2018 Aug 31, 2018 August 31, 2018 9:05 AM August 31, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Calling all chicken nugget fans, Chick-fil-A is offering free nuggets through the company's updated app.

Through September 29, the fast food chain is offering free orders of nuggets to anyone who creates a Chick-fil-A One account or signs into the updated app, according to WWL-TV.

The giveaway applies to regular and grilled eight-piece nuggets and can be redeemed at the more than 2,300 restaurant locations.

According to the company, the updated app includes a new loyalty program where customers earn points with every purchase that can be redeemed for free food.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days