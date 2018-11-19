60°
Latest Weather Blog
Chicago police are reporting shots fired near hospital, multiple victims
CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say officers are searching a hospital after a reported shooting and that one "possible offender" has been shot.
The department issued a statement on Twitter saying there are "reports of multiple victims" after shots were fired Monday afternoon near Mercy Hospital on the city's South Side.
Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says officers are searching the hospital. He says at least one "possible offender is shot," but no details were immediately released. Police are asking people to avoid the area.
A message left for hospital officials wasn't immediately returned.
Television footage shows several people, including some wearing white coats, walking through a parking lot with their arms up.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Massive I-10 crash in Lafayette now impacting drivers in BR
-
Man wanted for stabbing wife to death, injuring two others
-
After third cancer diagnosis, local mother undergoing experimental treatment
-
10 year old makes sure homeless are warm this winter
-
Steve Scalise promoting his new book 'Back in the Game'