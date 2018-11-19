60°
Chicago police are reporting shots fired near hospital, multiple victims

Monday, November 19 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Chicago Tribune

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say officers are searching a hospital after a reported shooting and that one "possible offender" has been shot.
 
The department issued a statement on Twitter saying there are "reports of multiple victims" after shots were fired Monday afternoon near Mercy Hospital on the city's South Side.
 
Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says officers are searching the hospital. He says at least one "possible offender is shot," but no details were immediately released. Police are asking people to avoid the area.
 
A message left for hospital officials wasn't immediately returned.
 
Television footage shows several people, including some wearing white coats, walking through a parking lot with their arms up.

