Latest Weather Blog
Chemical shippers sue agency that sets river pilots' pay
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Businesses that ship goods up and down the Mississippi River are suing the agency that sets river pilots' salaries, claiming the agency is biased toward the pilots.
The river pilots' pay will average nearly $474,000 in 2019.
The Louisiana Chemical Association claims the pilots got the Louisiana Pilotage Fee Commission packed in their favor, and appointment procedures need to be changed.
The president of a pilots' group tells the Advocate there aren't any allegations of wrongdoing, and the issue should be dead.
The chemical association tried unsuccessfully to get the governor to remove three commissioners they say are biased, or to get the commissioners to step aside.
Two have resigned - one soon after her appointment in 2016. Another told the newspaper that he resigned during the recent holidays.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Laser show new addition to Baton Rouge New Year's Eve event
-
Dozens welcome new year burning Sunshine Bridge bonfire
-
Assisted living homes wagering desserts ahead of Fiesta Bowl
-
BRPD pleads for residents to stop firing guns on New Year's Eve
-
Authorities encourage residents to stay safe during New Year's celecbrations