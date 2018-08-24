Latest Weather Blog
Chemical release Friday follows a small fire Thursday at ExxonMobil facility
BATON ROUGE – ExxonMobil has had to respond to two issues in the last two days, WBRZ has learned.
Friday, the company reported a hydrogen chloride release at a unit within the chemical facility. A company spokesperson said the release happened at “a unit drum at the ExxonMobil Chemical facility.” The release, which happened Friday morning, was being isolated and at one time, workers were asked to shelter-in-place.
Air monitoring found hydrogen chloride levels below detection limits around the unit and facility’s fence line.
“Initial calculations were below the reportable quantity for [hydrogen chloride],” a company representative said in a prepared statement.
The release comes a day after a fire in a chemical plant unit.
Thursday, plant emergency workers had to contain what the company said was a small fire at a unit in the chemical plant. The fire was contained to the area where it occurred.
There were no injuries and no community impact, a spokesperson confirmed to WBRZ about the situation Thursday.
A spokesperson said the incidents are not related.
*******************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Great update from LSU Coach Ed Orgeron
-
WATCH: Local deputy does the "Cha Cha" with French Settlement students
-
Teens charged with murder in recent shooting will remain in jail
-
Donate items to Cajun Navy 2016 through 'Fill The Boat' event
-
One dead after train crashes into garbage truck in Gonzales
Sports Video
-
Great update from LSU Coach Ed Orgeron
-
Thursday Sports Hits - Fulton News, Jaguar Journal, Outdoors
-
Friday Night Blitz: 2018 preseason previews and predictions
-
Could K'Lavon Chaisson break the LSU sack record?
-
WBRZ+ to broadcast thought-provoking analysis of tumultuous start to LSU's football season