Chemical release Friday follows a small fire Thursday at ExxonMobil facility

BATON ROUGE – ExxonMobil has had to respond to two issues in the last two days, WBRZ has learned.

Friday, the company reported a hydrogen chloride release at a unit within the chemical facility. A company spokesperson said the release happened at “a unit drum at the ExxonMobil Chemical facility.” The release, which happened Friday morning, was being isolated and at one time, workers were asked to shelter-in-place.

Air monitoring found hydrogen chloride levels below detection limits around the unit and facility’s fence line.

“Initial calculations were below the reportable quantity for [hydrogen chloride],” a company representative said in a prepared statement.

The release comes a day after a fire in a chemical plant unit.

Thursday, plant emergency workers had to contain what the company said was a small fire at a unit in the chemical plant. The fire was contained to the area where it occurred.

There were no injuries and no community impact, a spokesperson confirmed to WBRZ about the situation Thursday.

A spokesperson said the incidents are not related.

