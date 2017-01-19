Chemical leak in Ascension Parish contained

68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
January 18, 2017
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - Hazmart crews have contained a hydrochloric acid leak in Ascension Parish, and emergency responders have been working to neutralize the chemical.

A hazmat team was called to the scene on Ashland Road near Highway 30. Someone working along the railroad reported the leak coming from a rail car.

Officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales, and everything within a one-mile radius, was evacuated as a precaution. Ashland Road was also shut down for some time.

APSO said the public was not in any danger.

