70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Chelsea Manning goes public for the first time after 7 years of imprisonment

1 hour 24 minutes 45 seconds ago June 09, 2017 Jun 9, 2017 Friday, June 09 2017 June 09, 2017 7:34 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK - Chelsea Manning says she had "a responsibility to the public" to leak a trove of classified documents in her first interview following her release from a federal prison last month.

In an interview broadcast Friday morning on ABC's "Good Morning America," the transgender soldier formerly known as Bradley Manning says she has "accepted responsibility" for her actions. Manning served seven years of a 35-year federal prison sentence which was commuted by former President Barack Obama in his final days in office. She thanked Obama in the interview for giving her "another chance."

The 29-year-old Manning also touched on her struggles dealing with her gender transition while in prison. She says she tried to kill herself twice behind bars and fought for the hormone treatments she says keep her alive.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days