48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Chelsea Manning confirms US Senate run

2 hours 23 minutes 4 seconds ago Sunday, January 14 2018 Jan 14, 2018 January 14, 2018 10:50 AM January 14, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: WJLA
NORTH BETHESDA, Md. - Chelsea Manning has confirmed via Twitter that she is a candidate for U.S. Senate.
  
Manning on Sunday tweeted "yup, we're running for senate" with an attached campaign video. She sent a subsequent tweet seeking donations to her campaign.
  
The 30-year-old Manning filed her statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission on Thursday.
  
Known as Bradley Manning at the time of her 2010 arrest, the former Army intelligence analyst was convicted of leaking classified documents to the anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks.
  
Manning came out as transgender after being sentenced to 35 years in prison. President Barack Obama granted Manning clemency before leaving office last year.
  
Manning is running as a Democrat and will likely challenge two-term Sen. Ben Cardin in the primary.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days