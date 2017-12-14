63°
Cheetos Popcorn coming to some movie theaters

Thursday, December 14 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL-TV

Regal Cinemas is debuting a new "dangerously cheesy" popcorn flavor.

According to WWL-TV, the movie theater chain has teaming up with Frito-Lay to bring moviegoers Cheetos Popcorn.

Frioto-Lay said the new movie treat teams up Cheetos-flavored popcorn and crunchy Cheetos and will make it's debut December 15 at participating Regal Cinemas in the U.S.

The companies tout Cheetos Popcorn as "The BEST Thing to Happen to Popcorn Since Butter."

The snack has been featured at other venues around the United States, but Regal Cinemas will be the first national cinema chain to feature Cheetos Popcorn. 

