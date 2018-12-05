42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Cheesecake giveaway clogs roads, draws crowds... and police

1 hour 48 minutes 7 seconds ago Wednesday, December 05 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) - A large-scale cheesecake giveaway clogged not only arteries but also the roads surrounding a Virginia restaurant where one person was taken to a hospital and faces a disorderly conduct charge.
  
Arlington County Police say they received calls Wednesday for traffic disruptions at a Cheesecake Factory in Clarendon.
  
The restaurant was participating in a national giveaway of 40,000 cheesecake slices in conjunction with a food-delivery service. Police spokeswoman Ashley Savage says nearby roads were jammed, would-be delivery drivers were double-parked and there were reports of a fistfight.
  
Savage says officers witnessed no fisticuffs, but one individual refused police commands to leave the restaurant and resisted efforts at removal. She says the individual requested medical attention after the altercation and was taken to a hospital. Police anticipate filing a disorderly conduct charge.

