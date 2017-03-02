63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Checks in mail soon, attorneys in Katrina-Rita case say

17 minutes 23 seconds ago March 02, 2017 Mar 2, 2017 Thursday, March 02 2017 March 02, 2017 6:22 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS - Letters have gone out to inform nearly 125,000 New Orleans-area residents and businesses that checks will be mailed soon in a 2009 settlement over flood damage from hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005.

The money won't be major in most cases: Joseph Bruno, an attorney representing plaintiffs in the suit told Nola.comThe Times-Picayune that payments will range from $2.50 to $3,700.

The $20 million settlement came in a lawsuit involving the East Jefferson, Orleans and Lake Borgne Basin levee districts.

Claimants will have an opportunity to challenge the amounts they are receiving by March 29.

Individual awards were based partly on whether a claimant was a residential property owner, a non-resident property owner or renter in St. Bernard Parish or on the east bank of Jefferson or Orleans parish.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days