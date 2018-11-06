Check your ticket: $50,000 unclaimed Powerball prize set to expire Dec. 3

Photo: Louisiana Lottery

BATON ROUGE - According to the Louisiana Lottery no one has come forward to claim a $50,000 Powerball prize from the June 6 drawing.

The winning ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn and the red Powerball number. The numbers are 23-28-41-53-56 and the Powerball is 14.

Officials say the winning ticket was purchased at Misse's Grocery Inc. in Sulphur.

“We look forward to the winner coming forward to claim this prize. In the meantime, the individual should treat the ticket as cash,” said Lottery President Rose Hudson. “It is also a good idea to sign the back of the ticket for security purposes.”

The lucky ticket holder has until 5 p.m. on December 3 to claim the prize.