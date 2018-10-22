Check it out: White pelicans seen relaxing in LSU lakes

BATON ROUGE - A large pod of white pelicans stopped by the LSU lakes Monday morning.

The birds were spotted near City Park before 9 a.m. The pelicans were calmly swimming around during the cool of the morning.

People were lined up on the banks of the lake to take pictures.

A very nice view this morning near City Park! Lake full of pelicans pic.twitter.com/XbWhBCKhv4 — Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) October 22, 2018

WBRZ has breathtaking video of them returning to the area earlier this month.