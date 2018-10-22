70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Check it out: White pelicans seen relaxing in LSU lakes

9 hours 28 minutes 10 seconds ago Monday, October 22 2018 Oct 22, 2018 October 22, 2018 8:51 AM October 22, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

BATON ROUGE - A large pod of white pelicans stopped by the LSU lakes Monday morning.

The birds were spotted near City Park before 9 a.m. The pelicans were calmly swimming around during the cool of the morning.

People were lined up on the banks of the lake to take pictures.

WBRZ has breathtaking video of them returning to the area earlier this month.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days