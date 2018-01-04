Chase on I-12 sends one to the hospital

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a car chase ended in a crash that sent one person to the hospital this morning.

The crash occurred around 5 a.m. at the ramp on I-12 West at O'Neal.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Deputies were involved in the chase leading up to the crash.

The person was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Louisiana State Police are assisting with the crash directing traffic due to damage to the traffic lights.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.