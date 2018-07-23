Chase Bank closing three Baton Rouge branches

BATON ROUGE - Three JPMorgan Chase Bank branches are closing in the coming months as a part of the bank's consolidation plan.

According to a spokesperson with the bank, two standalone branches - one in the 1800 block of Sherwood Forest Boulevard and another in the 8500 block of Goodwood Boulevard - will be consolidated with nearby locations by October. A third location in the Albertsons supermarket on Jones Creek Road will also close. The spokesperson says all customers have been notified of the closures.

The bank says it plans to open at least one new branch in Baton Rouge in 2019. There are a total of 30 Chase branches in Baton Rouge and 120 in Louisiana.

"Our commitment to Baton Rouge and Louisiana is very strong," Greg Fahey, regional director for Chase branches in Louisiana said in a news release. "We're closing branches where they are clustered too closely together. For instance, we'll still have two branches in the Sherwood corridor. We are looking for new branch sites in Baton Rouge that will have the very latest branch design and state-of-the-art banking technology."