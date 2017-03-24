Charter Communications to hire 20K workers over 4 years

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is praising a plan by cable company Charter Communications to invest $25 billion and hire 20,000 American workers over the next four years.



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Charter Communications CEO Thomas Rutledge joined Trump at the White House for the announcement. Rutledge says that the company will return the call center jobs acquired through Time Warner Cable to the United States, opening a new call center in McAllen, Texas, and hiring 600 workers there.



Trump says the plans will be great for American workers. The president is telling Rutledge, "you watch, it will be one of your really fantastic decisions."

