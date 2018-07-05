80°
Charlottesville hate crime defendant cites mental disorders

54 minutes 52 seconds ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 July 05, 2018 4:54 PM July 05, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - A man charged in a deadly car attack on a crowd of protesters opposing a white nationalist rally has told a judge that he is under treatment for several mental disorders.
  
Twenty-one-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. said in court Thursday that he is being treated for bipolar disorder, anxiety, depression and ADHD, and is taking medication. But he told U.S. Magistrate Judge Joel Hoppe during a brief hearing in Charlottesville that the drugs do not impair his ability to understand the charges against him.
  
Hoppe said Fields is qualified to be represented by a federal public defender, and appointed legal counsel for him.
  
Hoppe is charged with 30 federal crimes in the Aug. 12 attack that killed 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injured dozens more. He also is charged under Virginia law with murder and other crimes.
  

