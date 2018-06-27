92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Charlottesville driver faces federal hate crime charges

1 hour 52 minutes 3 seconds ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 June 27, 2018 2:42 PM June 27, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - Federal hate crime charges have been filed against a man accused of plowing a car into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing a woman and injuring dozens more.
  
The Department of Justice announced that an indictment returned Wednesday charges 21-year-old James Alex Fields of Ohio with 30 crimes, including one count of a hate crime resulting in the death of Heather Heyer, and 28 other hate crimes involving an attempt to kill other people who were injured.
  
Fields already faces state charges of first-degree murder and other crimes.
  
Fields was photographed hours before the attack with a shield bearing the emblem of one of the hate groups taking part in the rally. He has been in custody since then.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days