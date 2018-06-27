92°
Latest Weather Blog
Charlottesville driver faces federal hate crime charges
WASHINGTON (AP) - Federal hate crime charges have been filed against a man accused of plowing a car into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing a woman and injuring dozens more.
The Department of Justice announced that an indictment returned Wednesday charges 21-year-old James Alex Fields of Ohio with 30 crimes, including one count of a hate crime resulting in the death of Heather Heyer, and 28 other hate crimes involving an attempt to kill other people who were injured.
Fields already faces state charges of first-degree murder and other crimes.
Fields was photographed hours before the attack with a shield bearing the emblem of one of the hate groups taking part in the rally. He has been in custody since then.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Sparking power line, trailer fire causes concern for firefighters
-
Metro Council to discuss half-cent sales tax to help improve BR traffic
-
One injured in shooting on St. Gerard Ave.
-
Collection issues continue for Republic Services in Ascension Parish
-
New tax initiative to be introduced at Metro Council Wednesday