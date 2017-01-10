Charleston shooter Dylann Roof sentenced to death

CHARLESTON, SC - A jury has sentenced Dylann Roof to death for the murder of nine church goers in Charleston, South Carolina.

The jury came to its decision after about three hours of deliberations.

Roof, a self-proclaimed white supremacist, was guilty of opening fire on an African-American church congregation in June 2015 and killing nine people. Roof confessed to the killings upon his arrest and claimed that he hoped to start a race war.

The decision comes at the end of a trial that began in December 2016. Roof offered to plead guilty to shooting the nine church goers and asked for a life sentence. Federal prosecutors instead decided to take the case to trial and pursue the death penalty.

Roof was convicted last month of all 33 federal charges against him. During sentencing, he represented himself and told juror he didn't have a mental illness.