61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Charleston Church shooter takes guilty plea, wrapping up the case

2 hours 51 minutes 15 seconds ago April 10, 2017 Apr 10, 2017 Monday, April 10 2017 April 10, 2017 4:32 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof is expected to plead guilty to state murder charges, leaving him to await federal execution and sparing his victims and their families the burden of a second trial.

The 23-year-old Roof is set to plead guilty Monday to all state charges, including nine counts of murder. It's part of a deal with prosecutors in exchange for a life prison sentence.

The self-avowed white supremacist was unapologetic at his federal trial as he heard days of testimony from survivors. In harrowing detail, they described the hail of bullets that began when parishioners closed their eyes to pray during a June 2015 Bible study at the historically black Emanuel AME Church.

Roof was convicted of 33 federal charges last year and sentenced to death.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days