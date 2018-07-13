Charity softball tournament will benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

BATON ROUGE - The Dream Day Foundation is looking for more teams to participate in their 2nd annual Field of Dreams Softball Tournament.

The co-ed tournament will be held on August 4 at the Oak Villa Ballpark. All proceeds from the event will benefit the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Currently, 14 teams have registered. Organizers hope to have 30 teams before game day. Teams should consist of nine to 12 players and must have a minimum of two female players.

The deadline to register is July 22. You can find more information here.