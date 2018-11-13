Charitable organizations brace for cold temperatures

BATON ROUGE - With temperatures across the area expected to drop, local organizations are preparing to shelter people from the cold.

The Baton Rouge Salvation Army is offering beds and hot meals to men at the Center for Hope location on Airline Highway. Check in each day begins at 4 p.m. Guests will be welcome to stay until temperatures reach above 40 degrees.

St. Vincent de Paul is also offering warmth to those in need. The organization has activated its freeze plan, according to officials. The plan expands their bed capacities from 125 to 160.

A spokesperson with St. Vincent de Paul said they are in need of blankets, jackets, gloves, and other cold weather items.

