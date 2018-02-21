76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Charges: Minneapolis father beat, raped twin daughters

Wednesday, February 21 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A 51-year-old Minneapolis man is accused of beating his mentally disabled twin daughters, raping them and chaining them to a bedroom door in a case described as torture.
The man was charged this week with several felonies, including first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first- and second-assault and abuse of a vulnerable adult. He is jailed on $750,000 bail, with his first court appearance scheduled Thursday.
The Star Tribune reports that charges and a protective order against the suspect reveal he fathered two children by one of the twins.
The Associated Press is not naming the father to avoid identifying the women, who are now in their early 20s.
Authorities say the man was upset that one of the twins had become sexually active and felt they were eating too much.
