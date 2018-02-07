45°
Charges: Doctor used cocaine, let employee prescribe drugs

6 hours 47 minutes 16 seconds ago Wednesday, February 07 2018 Feb 7, 2018 February 07, 2018 12:02 PM February 07, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: 60-year-old Rita Harrison and 55-year-old Robin Bridgman from The Evening Sun
GETTYSBURG, Pa.- A Pennsylvania doctor is accused of treating patients while high on cocaine and other drugs and letting her office manager prescribe highly addictive opioids to patients she hadn't examined.
  
The state attorney general's office says it was tipped off about 60-year-old Dr. Rita Harrison in 2016 when one of her patients tried to fill a prescription for Oxycodone but it was filled out improperly. The pharmacist tried to contact Harrison and discovered she'd been on sabbatical for a month.
  
The Gettysburg doctor is accused of letting her employee prescribe controlled substances.
  
Defense attorney Geoff McInroy says it's too early to comment on the case.
  
An affidavit says 55-year-old Robin Bridgman is the office manager at Battlewound Healthcare.
  
A preliminary hearing set for Wednesday was postponed.

