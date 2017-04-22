81°
Charge dropped against Mississippi student in alleged sexual battery

1 hour 52 minutes 31 seconds ago April 22, 2017 Apr 22, 2017 Saturday, April 22 2017 April 22, 2017 2:21 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WTOK-TV

MERIDIAN, Miss.- A Mississippi official says a sexual battery charge has been dropped against a high school baseball player who was one of five students accused in an off-campus attack against a classmate.

Lauderdale County School District Superintendent Randy Hodges tells the Meridian Star all five of those originally charged returned to West Lauderdale High School on Wednesday after a youth court judge released them to their parents.

The names of those charged have not been released because they are minors.

Hodges says the alleged victim has chosen to take classes from home. He says he would rather have her remain on-campus, but he supports her decision.

Hodges tells WTOK-TV that he can't comment about any of the other four students charged. The five were arrested April 13.

