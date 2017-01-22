Charge dropped against man who burned flag at RNC in Ohio

65°
1 hour 43 minutes 18 seconds ago January 22, 2017 Jan 22, 2017 Sunday, January 22 2017 January 22, 2017 11:33 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

CLEVELAND - The man whose case led to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the burning of the American flag being protected by free speech no longer faces a charge over another flag-burning at last summer's Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

Cleveland.com reports court filings show prosecutors last week dropped the misdemeanor assault charge against Gregory "Joey" Johnson. A city spokesman didn't immediately return messages seeking comment.

The 60-year-old San Francisco man was arrested after he set an American flag on fire during a July 20 protest near an RNC security entrance.

Johnson's attorney says the charges were politically motivated.

Johnson's torching of a flag at a GOP convention three decades ago led to the landmark 1989 U.S. Supreme Court decision that said flag-burning is protected by the First Amendment.

