Changes to Sunday parades because of weather

PLAQUEMINE – The Krewe of Comogo will parade Monday evening instead of Sunday due to the threat of stormy weather.

Comogo will roll at 7 p.m. on Monday. Monday will be pretty, but chilly – forecast lows are in the 30s.

The Sunday afternoon parade in Port Allen will roll earlier. The Krewe of Good Friends of the Oaks Parade will parade at noon on Sunday.

In addition, the Livonia Carnival Association parade, initially set for 1 p.m. Sunday, will roll instead at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

There are no changes to parades on Friday and Saturday morning in Baton Rouge. Weather issues are expected to hold for those parades with the threatening storms moving in the region Sunday.

