Changes to flood zone maps in Ascension could mean higher flood insurance

ASCENSION PARISH - The cost of flood insurance for people living near Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in the Deer Run community is going to go up.

“Jesus, what's next? We don't get raises from our social security, and now they want this,” said resident Kelly Brewer.



Nearly 350 properties will be considered in flood zone after May 15th, requiring them to have flood insurance.

“Yeah, I got flood insurance, but this is gonna be a rip off,” Brewer said.



According to parish officials, they noticed inconsistencies with FEMA's base flood elevation maps while working on drainage studies years ago, and they called the federal agency out on it.



“We presented our findings to FEMA, and FEMA said 'Yes you're right, we're wrong, and we're going to adjust the new maps’,” said Martin McConnell, public information officer for the Ascension parish government.



For those who will be in a flood zone X in just about 60 days, McConnell says there's still time before their insurance rates shoot up.



“The best thing they can do right now is they can purchase flood insurance right now at the non-flood rate because at this moment they are in the non-flood zone. They're in X,” said McConnell.



For the more than 1,200 addresses that will be out out of the flood zone this May, it is good news for their properties.