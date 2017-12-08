34°
'Chances are higher' that Guice will stick with LSU after bowl game

Friday, December 08 2017
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - LSU's star running back, Derrius Guice, says it's looking more and more likely he'll be spending another season with the Tigers.

On Friday, Guice responded to speculation on social media that he might skip LSU's appearance in the Citrus Bowl to stay healthy for the NFL draft, telling News 2's Michael Cauble there's a solid chance he'll stick around.

Guice whipped up a lot of questions when he took to social media Monday, saying he was undecided on whether or not he'd leave LSU for the NFL at the end of the season. But it's looking like we may get to see #5 spend one more year in Tiger Stadium.

The Tigers will take on #14 Notre Dame in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1. Kickoff is scheduled for noon. 

