Championship rings recovered after burglary arrest

BATON ROUGE – Deputies have made an arrest in an investigation into multiple residential burglaries across Baton Rouge earlier this year.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, the crimes happened between January and April 2017 in the Jefferson Highway, Bluebonnet Blvd, and Perkins Rd area. During the investigation, the EBRSO Armed Robbery and Burglary Division arrested 36-year-old Taurus Jackson for the following:

Three counts each of burglary, simple criminal damage to property and theft. He was also charged with one count each of aggravated burglary, theft of a firearm, possession of schedule 2 drugs and felon in possession of a firearm.

Investigators believe Jackson broke into the homes by kicking in a rear door. He then stole electronics, jewelry, firearms and other items.

Detectives discovered various stolen jewelry items including a Mississippi State Liberty Bowl Championship ring from 2013 and an LSU NCAA final four appearance ring from 2006. Those items were returned to their rightful owners.