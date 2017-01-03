Championship memorabilia stolen from former LSU player's home

SHREVEPORT – A former LSU football player took to social media after being robbed of several items of championship memorabilia in hopes of finding the person responsible.

Seth Fruge, a walk-on player of the LSU football team from 2009 to 2013, posted on Facebook Monday night that he had his SEC championship ring, Outback bowl ring, three-year letterman watch, BCS National Championship watch and Matthews bow stolen from his home during Christmas break.

Fruge wrote that whoever is responsible took more than just several material items.

"You stole a reminder of the blood, sweat, and tears over 5 years that I put in with brothers from every race/color, you stole away an award for the thousands of hours of time and relentless effort put in by every player, coach, and trainer that it took to earn them," Fruge wrote.

Fruge wrote that he prays that justice is served and his memorabilia returned to him. Since Fruge published the post to Facebook, it has been shared more than 38,000 times as of Tuesday.

