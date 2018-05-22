CGI expanding in Louisiana; 400 new jobs projected

83°
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - The information technology and consulting firm CGI is expanding in Louisiana and state officials say that means 400 new jobs.
  
The Louisiana Economic Development agency says in a Tuesday news release that CGI will expand its "IT Center of Excellence" in Lafayette.
  
CGI is expanding after the state offered incentives including a $5.3 million grant. Also, the state says CGI will benefit from a continuing $4.5 million state-funded initiative that is projected to triple undergraduate degrees awarded annually at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette School of Computing & Informatics.
  
The IT Center of Excellence already has more than 400 full-time employees.

