Ceremony set at site of monument to Gold Star families

54 minutes 15 seconds ago January 08, 2017 Jan 8, 2017 Sunday, January 08 2017 January 08, 2017 1:07 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow
Image from The Herald News

HATTIESBURG, Miss. - Officials are preparing to break ground for a monument that will honor Gold Star families in Mississippi - those who lost relatives in military service.

A ceremony is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center near Hattiesburg.

Gov. Phil Bryant and the state adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, are scheduled to speak.

The Gold Star Families Memorial Monument was created by a foundation led by Hershel "Woody" Williams. He received a Medal of Honor for his service in the Battle of Iwo Jima.

