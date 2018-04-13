Century-old photos found in junk yard car

Oma Ebey has a book of dozens of old photos that she treasures.



"Well there's a picture of an old truck and it's from 1914 I think, and they have a lot of names on the pictures, and they have buggies and horses, and groups of people like maybe in the military or something," she explains.



The thing is--they aren't hers. She doesn't know anyone in them either.



"I was at the junk yard in baton rouge with my husband, probably 15, 20 years ago, and he was getting a part off a car and I was bored so I started walking around and I just happened across this book in an older car that they were fixing to demolish," she said.



Something inside her said she couldn't leave the book in the car.



"I brought them home and I forgot about them. They've been in my closet for that long, but I'm hoping that somebody will be able to claim them."



So, after finding them in her closet, she's using clues from the photos to help find the true owners.



Some of the photos have hand-written inscriptions including names. They don't appear to be local, though. One says "Robin Hood Cemetery" in Nottingham, England. Others mention Utah and Illinois.



Several of them picture men in hats and coats with captions about "tracting" --which was a sort of house visit Mormons did before World War 2.



There's even letters, from someone name Ruth to Audrey and Dave.



One photo depicts an group of children from the "Park School" dated 1909.



If you recognize any of the faces, places, or names in this story, or would like a closer look, drop us an email at news@wbrz.com.