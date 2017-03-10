81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Central Walmart evacuated after fire

42 minutes 15 seconds ago March 10, 2017 Mar 10, 2017 Friday, March 10 2017 March 10, 2017 1:19 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

CENTRAL – The Walmart in Central on Sullivan Road has been evacuated following reports of a fire in the store.

Sources say the fire was extinguished before the Central Fire Department arrived.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office has also been called to the scene to assist with crowd control.

There are no reported injuries. Sources say the fire appears to have been set intentionally.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days