Central Walmart evacuated after fire

CENTRAL – The Walmart in Central on Sullivan Road has been evacuated following reports of a fire in the store.

Sources say the fire was extinguished before the Central Fire Department arrived.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office has also been called to the scene to assist with crowd control.

There are no reported injuries. Sources say the fire appears to have been set intentionally.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.