Central US ice storm falls short of dire forecasts

KANSAS CITY, Mo.- It's still cold in the central U.S., where a winter storm brought sleet and freezing rain to parts of the region over the last few days.



More than 11,000 electric customers were initially without power in Oklahoma, nearly all in the northwestern part of the state.



The storm, which is moving into Nebraska and Iowa, left highways in many states glazed over with ice.