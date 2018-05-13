Central shuts out Sulphur 4-0 for second straight 5A state championship

Sulphur, LA - For a second straight year eighth-seeded Central high school is on top of class 5A claiming their programs seventh-ever state title after shutting out sixth-seeded Sulphur 4-0 on Saturday night.

The Golden Tor's of Sulphur were playing on their home turf at McMurry Park in Sulphur in-front of raucous environment, but the Wildcats never flinched. Both teams were held scoreless until the third inning when Central's MVP Dalton Aspholm ripped a clutch two-out single to left field driving in a pair of RBI.

That same inning the Wildcats offense would strike again courtesy of Brandt Chauvin. He drilled a single back up the gut to add some extra cushion for starting pitcher Hunter Arnold who was lights out all night.

The senior carved through Sulphur's lineup striking out four only allowing struck out four in a complete-game shutout.

Central's starting quarterback Sam Kenerson also added to the hit parade with a 2-for-4 night at the dish.

