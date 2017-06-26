76°
Central School Superintendent Michael Faulk to resign
CENTRAL - Founding Central School Superintendent Michael Faulk has announced his resignation from the school system.
Faulk made the announcement at the Central School Board meeting Monday. He's served as the school system's superintendent for more than 10 years.
Faulk will resign his position, effective December 31, 2017, to become the Executive Director of the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents.
The board has now started the process of finding his replacement.
